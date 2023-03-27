Binnington allowed two goals on 14 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.
Binnington came on to relieve Joel Hofer late in the first period after the Blues fell behind 5-1. The Blues would outscore the Kings 3-0 in the second, cutting the deficit to 5-4. However, Binnington allowed a pair of goals in the final frame as he was saddled with a 7-6 loss. The 29-year-old netminder falls to 23-25-5 with an .892 save percentage on the season. Hofer has outplayed Binnington of late, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the duo split starting duties down the stretch.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Picks up win Saturday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Two-game suspension•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Hearing with Player Safety•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Ejected from Wednesday's game•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: First goalie off Wednesday•