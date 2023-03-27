Binnington allowed two goals on 14 shots in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Kings.

Binnington came on to relieve Joel Hofer late in the first period after the Blues fell behind 5-1. The Blues would outscore the Kings 3-0 in the second, cutting the deficit to 5-4. However, Binnington allowed a pair of goals in the final frame as he was saddled with a 7-6 loss. The 29-year-old netminder falls to 23-25-5 with an .892 save percentage on the season. Hofer has outplayed Binnington of late, though it wouldn't be surprising to see the duo split starting duties down the stretch.