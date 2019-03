Binnington yielded three goals on only 20 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Saturday.

It's only his third loss of the season, but also his second in his last four games. Binnington's record fell to 15-3-1 with a 1.68 GAA and a .933 save percentage. Binnington will have a chance to get back in the win column against either the Ducks on Wednesday or Kings on Thursday as the Blues begin a California trip.