Binnington stopped 27 of 30 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Colorado's final goal was scored into an empty net. The Blues came out flat in the afternoon contest, and their netminder was no exception -- poor rebound control led to two first-period goals for the Avs, although Binnington had little chance on the third puck to beat him. The 29-year-old has lost three straight starts, and through 10 appearances in January he has a 5-5-0 record with a woeful .878 save percentage.