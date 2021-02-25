Binnington gave up two goals on 20 shots in a 2-1 loss to the Kings on Wednesday.

Binnington yielded goals to Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou in the second period, and that was enough to stick the Blues' goalie with his third straight loss. The 27-year-old Binnington dropped to 8-6-2 with a 2.49 GAA and a .914 save percentage through 16 appearances. Despite his recent struggles, Binnington could have a decent bounce-back performance if he draws the start Friday versus the Sharks.