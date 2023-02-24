Binnington stopped 38 of 41 shots, losing a 3-2 overtime contest to the Canucks on Thursday.

The third star of the contest, Binnington was terrific Thursday, allowing just one goal until Andrei Kuzmenko tied the game with under a minute left in the game. The Canadian goaltender would give up the game-winning goal in overtime to Elias Pettersson with just 15 seconds left. This loss marks three-straight games where Binnington has failed to pick up the win after opening February with three victories. Saturday versus Pittsburgh could be the next chance for Binnington to get back in the win column.