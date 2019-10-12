Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Canadiens
Binnington will patrol the road crease for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.
Binnington got some rest with Jake Allen starting Thursday. He hasn't missed a beat this year with a 2-0-1 record and .921 save percentage, so he'll look to keep it up. The Canadiens averaged just 2.75 goals per game over their first four, but they have a power-play score in three of those contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.