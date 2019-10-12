Binnington will patrol the road crease for Saturday's game against the Canadiens, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington got some rest with Jake Allen starting Thursday. He hasn't missed a beat this year with a 2-0-1 record and .921 save percentage, so he'll look to keep it up. The Canadiens averaged just 2.75 goals per game over their first four, but they have a power-play score in three of those contests.