Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Canucks
Binnington is the projected starter for Tuesday's road game against the Canucks, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
The Blues are on a four-game win streak, and they're looking to keep the momentum rolling on the first half of back-to-back contests by affording Binnington the starting nod. After a rocky start to the year, Binnington has looked confident en route to wins in five of the last six games while posting a .926 save percentage and 2.17 GAA. The Canucks have been dominant at home this year with a 4-0-1 record and 5.6 goals per game, so Binnington has a tall task to keep up the recent success.
