Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the starting nod for Friday's home matchup with the Blue Jackets.

Binnington was fantastic during his last outing Wednesday against Minnesota, stopping 35 of 36 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The second-year goaltender will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a Columbus club that's lost two consecutive contests.