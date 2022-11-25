Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal against the Lightning on Friday.

Binnington struggled in his last start Wednesday against the Sabres, surrendering six goals on 32 shots en route to an ugly 6-2 defeat. He'll try to shake off that poor performance and attempt to pick up his 10th win of the season in a matchup with a Tampa Bay team that's averaging 3.37 goals per game this campaign, 11th in the NHL.