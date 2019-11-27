Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Lightning.

Binnington has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an exceptional 1.35 GAA and .960 save percentage through his last three appearances. The 26-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a surging Tampa Bay team that's won three straight games.