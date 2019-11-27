Blues' Jordan Binnington: Taking on Tampa Bay
Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Wednesday's road matchup with the Lightning.
Binnington has been razor sharp recently, maintaining an exceptional 1.35 GAA and .960 save percentage through his last three appearances. The 26-year-old backstop will look to keep rolling in a tough road matchup with a surging Tampa Bay team that's won three straight games.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Busy in loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Facing off against Predators•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shuts out Flames•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Slated to start Thursday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Zaps Lightning for win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets starting nod against Lightning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.