Per Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the road goal during Tuesday's matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Binnington struggled in his last start, surrendering four goals on 31 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Wild. He'll try to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the year in a tough road matchup with a Toronto team that's 13-2-3 at home this season.