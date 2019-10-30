Binnington will patrol the home crease in Wednesday's matchup against the Wild, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington will make his 11th start in 13 games for the Blues, solidifying his workhorse role to start the year. He's been solid with wins in three of the last four games and a decent .912 save percentage during that stretch, so it's tough to take him out when it's working. The Wild have struggled on the road this year with 1.68 goals per game -- the third-worst average in the league -- so Binnington is set up well in the divisional contest.