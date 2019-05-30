Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tames Bruins in Boston
Binnington made 21 saves in a 3-2 overtime win versus the Bruins in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Finals on Wednesday.
Twice the Blues trailed in Game 2, but both times the visitors found a way to tie the game which eventually led to Carl Gunnarsson scoring his first of the postseason in overtime, evening the series at one game apiece heading back to St. Louis. The win moves Binnington's postseason record to 13-8, to go along with a 2.37 GAA and .915 save percentage.
