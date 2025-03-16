Binnington will patrol the home blue paint Sunday versus the Ducks, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington will look to rebound Sunday after allowing four goals on 19 shots in Thursday's loss to Pittsburgh -- he ceded the net to Joel Hofer in the final frame. Over five outings in March, the 31-year-old Binnington has a 3-2-0 record, .875 save percentage and 2.93 GAA. The Blues are on the second half of a back-to-back after earning a 5-1 road victory over the Wild on Saturday. The Ducks last played Friday, so they could have the rest advantage against a St. Louis club that also had to travel after Saturday's game.