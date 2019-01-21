Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine against Kings
Binnington will be between the pipes for Monday's road clash with Los Angeles, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Since getting promoted from the minors Jan. 5, Binnington is 4-0-1 with a stellar 1.19 GAA and .945 save percentage. With the All-Star break right around the corner, the youngster figures to get the nod for Wednesday's matchup with Anaheim as well -- though no official confirmation has come from the team -- and could earn his way into a heavy workload the rest of the season.
