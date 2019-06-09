Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine for Game 6
Binnington will draw the start against Boston in Sunday's Game 6 tilt, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
No surprise here as the electrifying rookie netminder is just one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Binnington has been stellar over the last two games, stopping 59-of-62 shots and earning a pair of wins. Should the series go to a Game 7, expect the 25-year-old to be between the pipes again.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Shines in pivotal Game 5•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Boston•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Bounces back in Game 4•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Looking for bounce-back performance•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Pulled from Game 3•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Seeking second straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...