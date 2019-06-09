Binnington will draw the start against Boston in Sunday's Game 6 tilt, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

No surprise here as the electrifying rookie netminder is just one win away from hoisting the Stanley Cup. Binnington has been stellar over the last two games, stopping 59-of-62 shots and earning a pair of wins. Should the series go to a Game 7, expect the 25-year-old to be between the pipes again.