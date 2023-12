Binnington will patrol the home crease versus Colorado on Friday, per Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic.

Binnington picked up his 11th win Saturday, despite stopping only 16 of 21 shots in a 7-5 win over lowly Chicago. Binnington has a 3.28 GAA and .900 save percentage which are similar numbers that he has averaged over the last two seasons. The Avalanche should provide him with all sorts of trouble as they are second in the NHL, averaging 3.66 goals per game.