Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Friday
Binnington will start in goal for Friday's road game against the Rangers, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington stymied a strong Golden Knights attack to pick up his fifth consecutive victory Monday; he has posted a phenomenal 1.80 GAA and .939 save percentage over that span. A sixth straight Friday would lock the Blues into a playoff spot, and he should have a good shot to do just that versus a Rangers club notching just 1.92 goals per game in March.
