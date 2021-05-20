Binnington led the Blues on the ice, indicating he'll protect the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington was sharp in Game 1 with 46 saves on 49 shots, but he only got one goal of support from the Blues in a 4-1 loss. The 27-year-old will hope for more help from his teammates if they are to avoid heading home with a 2-0 deficit in the series.