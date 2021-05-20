Binnington led the Blues on the ice, indicating he'll protect the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Avalanche, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington was sharp in Game 1 with 46 saves on 49 shots, but he only got one goal of support from the Blues in a 4-1 loss. The 27-year-old will hope for more help from his teammates if they are to avoid heading home with a 2-0 deficit in the series.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Faces barrage in Game 1 loss•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Gets start in Game 1•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Lands comeback victory•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: In goal Thursday versus Wild•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Allows only one goal in win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Manning road crease Monday•