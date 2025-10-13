Binnington will patrol the road blue paint Monday against the Canucks, according to Kevin Woodley of NHL.com.

Binnington had a poor showing in his first appearance of 2025-26, allowing five goals on 21 shots in Thursday's 5-0 loss to the Wild. Joel Hofer got the nod in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Flames, so Binnington will need to play better to avoid working in a timeshare with Hofer. The Canucks are coming off a 3-1 loss to Edmonton on Saturday, but they put up five goals in their season-opening win over Calgary on Thursday.