Binnington will start in the home net for Monday's game against the Sharks, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington is looking to bounce back after getting lit up by the Avalanche for four goals on 24 shots Friday. The 27-year-old typically has a short memory in these instances. The Sharks could be a tough matchup, however, as their top-heavy offense scored six total goals in their opening series against the Coyotes.