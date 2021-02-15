Binnington will guard the road net Monday versus the Coyotes, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington will start for the fifth time in the seven-game series against the Coyotes. The series is tied 3-3, and Binnington has a 2-1-1 record combined with a .913 save percentage and a 2.51 GAA in the series.