Binnington will get the starting nod at home against Ottawa on Monday, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has allowed at least three goals in six straight games, registering an .869 save percentage during that stretch. The 29-year-old is sporting a 3.29 GAA and an .891 save percentage through 33 outings this season. He's been even worse against Eastern Conference opponents, winning just three of those 14 games while posting a 4.59 GAA.