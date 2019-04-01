Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Monday
Binnington will defend the cage at home versus Colorado on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.
Binnington continues to take the NHL by storm, as he went 4-1-0 with a .915 save percentage in his last five outings. Despite appearing in just 29 games this year, the netminder already surpassed the 20-win mark and may permanently unseat Jake Allen as the No. 1 heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The two tenders figure to split an upcoming back-to-back, which likely means Binnington will get two more regular-season starts after Monday's clash.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Can't hold lead against Rangers•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Friday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Keeps on dominating•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding home cage Monday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Beats Lightning•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Preparing for tough customer•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...