Binnington will defend the cage at home versus Colorado on Monday, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports.

Binnington continues to take the NHL by storm, as he went 4-1-0 with a .915 save percentage in his last five outings. Despite appearing in just 29 games this year, the netminder already surpassed the 20-win mark and may permanently unseat Jake Allen as the No. 1 heading into the 2019-20 campaign. The two tenders figure to split an upcoming back-to-back, which likely means Binnington will get two more regular-season starts after Monday's clash.