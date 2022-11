Binnington was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports, indicating he will start Saturday's home game against Anaheim.

Binnington has won his past four outings, stopping 131 of 140 shots. He has given up just two goals in each of his last three starts. Binnington has a 7-5-0 record this season with a 2.98 GAA and a .905 save percentage. He has a 5-3-2 record versus the Ducks in his career to go with a 2.21 GAA.