Binnington will guard the road goal Saturday against Minnesota, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Binnington is coming off a 22-save performance in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers. He has a 27-25-6 record this season with a 3.34 GAA and an .893 save percentage. Binnington has allowed nine goals on 55 shots in two appearances against the Wild this campaign. Minnesota sits 25th in the league this year with 2.90 goals per game.