Binnington will be between the home pipes versus Dallas on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington was sharp Thursday, turning aside 32 shots in a 4-2 win over Ottawa. Binnington evened his record at 9-9-1 and has a 3.05 GAA and .909 save percentage this season. Dallas is a tired team after defeating Ottawa on Friday. The Stars are averaging 29.7 shots on goal per contest, 24th in the league.