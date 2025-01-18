Binnington will guard the road goal against Utah on Saturday, per Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Binnington is coming off a 26-save performance in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Calgary. He has a 12-16-3 record with three shutouts, a 2.79 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 32 appearances this season. Utah ranks 25th in the league with 2.80 goals per game in 2024-25.