Binnington will patrol the home crease versus Chicago on Saturday, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Binnington is 14-19-4 with a trio of shutouts, a 2.83 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 38 appearances in 2024-25. The Blackhawks are averaging 2.65 goals per game, tied with Calgary for 28th in the NHL this season.