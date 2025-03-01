Binnington will protect the home net against the Kings on Saturday, per Elise Butler of the Blues' official site.

Binnington has won his last three outings, stopping 69 of 77 shots. He has a 17-19-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.82 GAA and an .899 save percentage across 41 appearances this season. Los Angeles is tied for 18th in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2024-25.