Binnington will guard the road goal against Colorado on Saturday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has stopped 93 of 100 shots during his three-game winning streak. He has a 24-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.73 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 50 appearances this season. Colorado ranks sixth in the league with 3.37 goals per game in 2024-25.

