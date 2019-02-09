Blues' Jordan Binnington: Tending twine Saturday
Binnington is in charge of the home net Saturday against the Predators, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Binnington has commanded consistent starts in net with his recent play between the pipes, collecting four straight wins and eight in his last 10. Over that span, the 25-year-old netminder has allowed more than two goals just once. Even more impressive, eight of Binnington's 10 starts came on the road. He won his only two home starts over that span, but he may be challenged Saturday by a Predators team scoring 3.18 goals per game on the road.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Steals show in Tampa•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Scheduled to face Lightning•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Wins third straight•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Set to start Tuesday•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Cruises to win in Columbus•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting in Columbus•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...