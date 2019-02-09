Binnington is in charge of the home net Saturday against the Predators, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has commanded consistent starts in net with his recent play between the pipes, collecting four straight wins and eight in his last 10. Over that span, the 25-year-old netminder has allowed more than two goals just once. Even more impressive, eight of Binnington's 10 starts came on the road. He won his only two home starts over that span, but he may be challenged Saturday by a Predators team scoring 3.18 goals per game on the road.