Binnington will protect the home net against Nashville on Sunday, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Saturday's 4-1 win over Chicago. The 31-year-old Binnington has won his last two outings, stopping 38 of 43 shots. He has a 22-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. Nashville is coming off a 5-2 win over Toronto on Saturday, but sit 32nd in the league with 2.57 goals per game in 2024-25.

