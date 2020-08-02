Binnington will draw the starting nod for Sunday's round-robin tilt with Colorado, Jim Thomas of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
No surprise here as the reigning Stanley Cup champions will lean on Binnington for their title defense this postseason. The 27-year-old recorded a .912 save percentage and 2.56 GAA during the regular season.
