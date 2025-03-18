Binnington will patrol the home crease against Vancouver on Thursday, per Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington has won three of his last four outings (3-1-0) despite allowing 11 goals on 91 shots. He has a 21-21-4 record with three shutouts, a 2.81 GAA and an .897 save percentage through 47 appearances this season. Vancouver ranks 23rd in the league with 2.73 goals per game in 2024-25.