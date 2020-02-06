Binnington will defend the cage in Thursday's home clash with Winnipeg, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports.

Binnington has been less than stellar of late, as he posted a 3.81 GAA and .857 save percentage in his previous five outings. The netminder's recent struggles could see Jake Allen get a few extra starts down the stretch in order to allow Binnington to rest up for a postseason run.