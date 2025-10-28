Binnington will patrol the home crease against Detroit on Tuesday, Lou Korac of The Hockey News reports.

Binnington will get the second half of St. Louis' back-to-back after Joel Hofer played in Monday's 6-3 loss to Pittsburgh. The 32-year-old Binnington has a 2-3-1 record this season while allowing 19 goals on 149 shots. Detroit is tied for 11th in the league with 3.33 goals per game this campaign.