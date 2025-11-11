Binnington will patrol the crease for Tuesday's home clash with Calgary, Matthew DeFranks of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington comes into Tuesday's contest with some extra rest after watching from the bench the last two games. It's been a tough start to the year for the netminder, as he has given up three or more goals in six of his 11 appearances and is still looking for his first shutout of the campaign. Fortunately for Binnington, backup Joel Hofer hasn't fared significantly better; he's sporting a 4.05 GAA in eight outings, so it figures to be Binnington who sees the bulk of the workload.