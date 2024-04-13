Binnington will guard the road goal Wednesday against Dallas, according to Lou Korac of NHL.com.

Binnington stopped 37 of 40 shots in a 5-2 loss to Carolina on Friday during his last outing. He has won six of his past 10 outings, posting a .912 save percentage during that span. In 56 appearances this season, he has a 28-21-4 record with a 2.88 GAA and a .911 save percentage. The Stars sit third in the league this campaign with 3.63 goals per contest.