Binnington will start in the crease Wednesday against the Ducks in Anaheim, Ducks PA announcer Phil Hulett reports.

Binnington feels right at home on the road, posting a .940 save percentage and 1.45 GAA, which has earned him an 8-2-1 record. With a back-to-back ahead Wednesday and Thursday, look for Jake Allen to guard the goal Thursday, while Binnington will look for his 16th win of the campaign Wednesday versus a Ducks squad that ranks dead last in scoring (2.34 goals per game) at home.