Binnington saved all 25 shots on goal in Saturday's 2-0 shutout win over the Canadiens.

Binnington's nightmare of a near month-long stretch without a win is finally over, as he silenced all the doubt surrounding him with his first shutout of the season. Following Tuesday's shutout, the 32-year-old netminder is up to an 8-10-6 record with a 3.40 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 25 appearances this season. Now that the questions surrounding if he would be included on Team Canada's roster for the 2026 Olympic Winter Games have been put to bed, Binnington could use his selection as a boost of confidence moving forward. If he can string together strong performances similar to Saturday's, he could work his way back to a trustworthy spot in two-goalie fantasy formats. Because both he and Joel Hofer earned victories in their last respective starts, they will likely continue to split starts, meaning Binnington will likely see one start between Wednesday and Friday's contests.