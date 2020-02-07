Binnington allowed three goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Jets.

That's five straight starts in which Binnington has allowed three goals or more, dropping his season save percentage to .910. He had a .927 mark in 2018-19 when he burst onto the scene as a rookie and while some regression was to be expected this season, the Blues and Binnington's fantasy owners would at least like to see that number somewhere in the middle. On the positive side, Binnington owns a terrific 24-10-5 record heading into Saturday's clash with Dallas.