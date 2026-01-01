Binnington stopped 37 of 43 shots in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Avalanche.

The Avalanche put four goals past Binnington within the first 4:39 of the game. Perhaps it was a show of force from Colorado to support their netminders, who both were left off Team Canada's Olympic roster, while Binnington was named to the team earlier in the day. Binnington has skidded to the end of 2025, going 0-3-1 with 18 goals allowed on 116 shots over his last four games. For the season, he's at a 7-10-6 record with a 3.56 GAA and an .869 save percentage over 24 outings, and he's been losing time to Joel Hofer between the pipes lately. Both Binnington and Hofer should get a start within the next two games as the Blues host the Golden Knights on Friday and the Canadiens on Saturday.