Blues' Jordan Binnington: Torched for six goals
Binnington allowed six goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.
The win snaps a five-game winning streak for the rookie netminder. In three games, Binnington has now allowed 10 goals on 83 shots. It's likely Sunday's dud was just one of those games, but it's worth considering that the road team has won every contest in the series so far. Binnington will likely get a chance for redemption Tuesday in Game 4.
More News
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Starting Game 3•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Holds on for Game 2 win•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Records first playoff win of career•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Prepping for playoff debut•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Carries Blues from last to best•
-
Blues' Jordan Binnington: Guarding cage Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...