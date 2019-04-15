Binnington allowed six goals on 29 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Jets in Game 3 of their first-round series.

The win snaps a five-game winning streak for the rookie netminder. In three games, Binnington has now allowed 10 goals on 83 shots. It's likely Sunday's dud was just one of those games, but it's worth considering that the road team has won every contest in the series so far. Binnington will likely get a chance for redemption Tuesday in Game 4.