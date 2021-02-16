Binnington made 18 saves in Monday's 1-0 loss to the Coyotes.

Aside from a Clayton Keller shot from the slot in the second period that beat him top shelf, Binnington stopped every puck fired his way on the afternoon. Unfortunately, his teammates had no luck at all getting one past Darcy Kuemper. Binnington is putting together another strong campaign overall, going 7-3-2 with a 2.37 GAA and .918 save percentage, and the Blues have been shut out in two of his three regulation losses.