Binnington allowed one goal on 22 shots in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Binnington was sharp Tuesday, blanking Columbus until Dmitri Voronkov's goal 4:11 into the third period. However, the Blues failed to crack Elvis Merzlikins on the other end, sticking Binnington with a tough 1-0 loss. The 30-year-old netminder has played well of late -- he'd won three straight starts prior to Tuesday's contest, posting a .943 save percentage in that span. Binnington will head into the All-Star break at 17-13-2 with a .908 save percentage and 2.92 GAA.