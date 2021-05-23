Binnington led the Blues onto the ice for Sunday's Game 4 against the Avalanche, indicating that he'll start in the Blues' net, Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Binnington has gotten progressively less busy with each game, but that hasn't helped him in terms of results, as he allowed four goals apiece in Games 2 and 3 after letting three by in the series opener. The Blues are looking to stave off elimination and push this series to a fifth game, but Binnington will need to be exceptional for St. Louis to do so, as Colorado has been the far better team through three games.