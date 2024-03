Binnington stopped 25 of 28 shots in Thursday's 5-3 victory over Calgary.

It's the fourth win in six starts for Binnington, who chipped in offensively as well -- he picked up an assist on Zachary Bolduc's first-period tally before adding a second helper on Pavel Buchnevich's empty-netter in the third, becoming the first netminder to post multiple points in a game since Adin Hill in 2021. Binnington improves to 26-19-4 on the season with a .912 save percentage and 2.83 GAA.