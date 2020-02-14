Binnington yielded six goals on 52 shots in Thursday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

The back-and-forth game appeared to be in the Blues' favor with Zach Sanford's fourth goal of the contest midway through the third period. Binnington then allowed Alex Tuch's equalized before Jonathan Marchessault beat the goal in overtime. The 26-year-old slipped to 24-10-7 with a 2.74 GAA and a .909 save percentage in 41 starts. He hasn't limited a team to two or fewer goals since Jan. 11 against the Rangers, a span of eight starts during which he's posted an .873 save percentage. He'll likely see one start during a weekend home-and-home against the Predators, but he's been hard to trust in fantasy lately.