Blues' Jordan Binnington: Waived by St. Louis
Binnington was waived by the Blues on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Binnington has only drawn into one game at the top level since the Blues called his name in the third round (88th overall) of the 2011 draft.
